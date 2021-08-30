Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the July 29th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CFRUY has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of CFRUY stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $13.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

