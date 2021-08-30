Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,537 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCU. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 52.6% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,153,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,304 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 113.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 468,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 249,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 71.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 172,593 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.9% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,542,000 after buying an additional 94,486 shares in the last quarter. 16.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.87.

Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $20.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

