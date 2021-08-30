Comparing Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Shore Bancshares has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Shore Bancshares pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old National Bancorp pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Shore Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Old National Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Old National Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shore Bancshares and Old National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Bancshares $70.43 million 2.97 $15.73 million $1.27 14.02 Old National Bancorp $902.58 million 3.11 $226.41 million $1.50 11.30

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares. Old National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shore Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Shore Bancshares and Old National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shore Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Old National Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Shore Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.36%. Old National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.14%. Given Shore Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shore Bancshares is more favorable than Old National Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.2% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shore Bancshares and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Bancshares 21.15% 7.76% 0.77% Old National Bancorp 34.10% 10.36% 1.32%

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats Shore Bancshares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services. It also offers commercial checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and overnight investment sweep accounts. The company was founded on March 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

