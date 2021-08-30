Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 255,629 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 248.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 358,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,629 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 150.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 16.7% during the first quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNCE opened at $6.38 on Monday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.86 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JNCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Jounce Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.95.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

