Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Insulet by 281.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 39.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Insulet by 832.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 17.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PODD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $295.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.65. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $197.08 and a 12-month high of $306.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.50 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

