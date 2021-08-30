Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 119.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,378 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,283 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $4,643,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 960,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after acquiring an additional 367,543 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 421,906 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 33,429 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 18,595.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 260,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 259,223 shares during the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $6.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.17.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.18 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCEL shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

