Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 73,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 33,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $30.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.21. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.