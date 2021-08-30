Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWX. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 31.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 116.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

SWX opened at $69.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.18. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.25.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

