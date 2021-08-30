Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $525,000 Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $17,133,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32,005 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.46 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.45 and a 12-month high of $91.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.46.

