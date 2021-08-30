Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $986,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 955.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk by 804.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 438.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $80.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.51. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.06.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,537,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,680,739. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

