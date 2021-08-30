Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 103.4% from the July 29th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.9 days.

CNSWF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,116.67.

Constellation Software stock opened at $1,686.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of $1,003.35 and a 52 week high of $1,720.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 102.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,578.28.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

