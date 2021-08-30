Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

CRTX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Cortexyme stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.13. 203,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,315. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 0.76. Cortexyme has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $121.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.90.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Cortexyme news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 6,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $572,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,187,697.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,411 shares of company stock worth $5,887,490 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTX. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 11.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,736,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,043,000 after buying an additional 275,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 1,197.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 149,140 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cortexyme by 4.2% in the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,719,000 after buying an additional 148,717 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cortexyme by 1,469.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 62,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cortexyme by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after buying an additional 59,471 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

