Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Declares Final Dividend of $0.03

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.60.
Coventry Group Company Profile
