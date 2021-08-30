Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

COVTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of COVTY opened at $32.83 on Friday. Covestro has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.