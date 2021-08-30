Creative Planning Decreases Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,415 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Enbridge by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE:ENB opened at $39.44 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.51%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.