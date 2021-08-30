Creative Planning Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 29,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $117.16 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

