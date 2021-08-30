Creative Planning Has $6.13 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,561,000 after buying an additional 1,466,628 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000.

EFG stock opened at $111.33 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

