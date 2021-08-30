Creative Planning Invests $5.32 Million in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 217,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,324,000. Creative Planning owned 0.57% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after purchasing an additional 71,124 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,357,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,584,000 after acquiring an additional 60,017 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,054,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2,466.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after acquiring an additional 914,233 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,113,000 after acquiring an additional 43,860 shares during the period.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $24.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.44. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

