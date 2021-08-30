Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Shares Sold by Salzhauer Michael

Salzhauer Michael lowered its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,746 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Crescent Capital BDC were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,860,000 after buying an additional 472,156 shares during the last quarter. 39.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 35,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,903. The stock has a market cap of $523.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 152.32% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 91.11%.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

