CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Lessened by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management decreased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $17,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $286.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,761,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of -397.07 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.20. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.25 and a 1-year high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,334 shares of company stock worth $77,041,763 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.37.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.