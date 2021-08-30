CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Bank of America

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.37.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $288.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $115.25 and a twelve month high of $288.35. The stock has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of -400.43 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $1,338,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,334 shares of company stock valued at $77,041,763. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,682,000 after buying an additional 531,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,988,000 after buying an additional 552,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

