Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the July 29th total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Crown Crafts stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,332. The stock has a market cap of $73.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48. Crown Crafts has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown Crafts during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Crown Crafts by 38.7% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 416,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 116,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Crafts by 44.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 14,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in Crown Crafts by 19.0% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 740,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 118,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

