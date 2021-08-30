Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 349 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 209.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,692,000 after buying an additional 911,709 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $199,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in ASML by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,753,000 after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ASML by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,482,000 after purchasing an additional 142,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after purchasing an additional 133,558 shares during the last quarter. 17.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML opened at $832.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $740.79. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $343.25 and a 52-week high of $834.77. The firm has a market cap of $349.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.50.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

