Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $425.09 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.18 and a 1-year high of $425.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $408.64.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.