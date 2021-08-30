Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 40.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.50.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,536.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,374. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $464.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $485.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 89.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

