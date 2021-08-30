Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $629,391,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,012 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $220,348,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,304,000 after acquiring an additional 778,100 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $376.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $376.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

