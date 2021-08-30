Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,176 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,319,000 after buying an additional 149,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,473,000 after purchasing an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,160,000 after purchasing an additional 94,114 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,627,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,733,000 after purchasing an additional 23,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,604,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,590,000 after purchasing an additional 140,769 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $203.93 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $209.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.79.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The company had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,297 shares of company stock worth $23,297,572. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Barclays upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

