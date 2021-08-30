Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 3,376 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,299,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,160,000 after purchasing an additional 207,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 270,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 101,236 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

PPL stock opened at $29.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

