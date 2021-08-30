Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 868,400 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the July 29th total of 1,388,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,121,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of CURLF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.09. The company had a trading volume of 437,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,439. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84. Curaleaf has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $18.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on CURLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Curaleaf to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.75 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.79.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

