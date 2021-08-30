CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Short Interest Update

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the July 29th total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSEAMERICAN CTEK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.29. CynergisTek has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48.
CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 56.45% and a negative net margin of 87.69%. The business had revenue of $3.88 million during the quarter.
CynergisTek Company Profile
CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
