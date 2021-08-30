CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Short Interest Update

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the July 29th total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN CTEK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.29. CynergisTek has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48.

Get CynergisTek alerts:

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 56.45% and a negative net margin of 87.69%. The business had revenue of $3.88 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTEK. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 1,133.3% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 29.2% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 225,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 50,997 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 29.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 41,966 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CynergisTek in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CynergisTek in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CynergisTek Company Profile

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CynergisTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CynergisTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.