Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,255 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $325,668,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Starbucks by 10.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Starbucks by 58.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Starbucks by 626.3% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,225 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,991 shares during the period. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 5.1% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,892,210. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.75 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

