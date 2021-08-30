Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Decreases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,965 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.4% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

QCOM traded up $1.41 on Monday, hitting $146.26. 354,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,979,309. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $164.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.30 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

