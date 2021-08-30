Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Decreases Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in V.F. were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in V.F. by 68.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,808,000 after buying an additional 11,573,699 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1,673.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302,152 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,380 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,556 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.96. The company had a trading volume of 144,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,132. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

