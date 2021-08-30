Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Walmart were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.76. 347,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,303,675. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $414.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total transaction of $58,389,713.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,310,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.