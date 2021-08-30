Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $2,049,000. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.4% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded up $4.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $380.52. 1,765,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,173,441. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $376.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

