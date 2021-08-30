DA Davidson Increases Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $445.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $376.00 to $445.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Shares of ULTA opened at $387.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $414.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $41,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

