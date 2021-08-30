Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Up 47.7% in August

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the July 29th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:DSKIF remained flat at $$44.55 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.93. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $44.55.
Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
