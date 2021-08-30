Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Up 47.7% in August

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the July 29th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:DSKIF remained flat at $$44.55 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.93. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $44.55.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

