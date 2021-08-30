Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is DE Burlo Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 3.8% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Danaher by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,233 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,819 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1,085.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 618,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,131,000 after buying an additional 566,009 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $6.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $325.27. 51,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,190. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.72. The company has a market cap of $232.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $192.51 and a 12 month high of $323.42.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

