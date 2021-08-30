Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Down 6.5%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s share price was down 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.58 and last traded at $18.80. Approximately 34,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,512,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.67 and a beta of -1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 15.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

