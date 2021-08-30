Darwinia Commitment Token Market Cap Tops $2.60 Million (KTON)

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 30th. Darwinia Commitment Token has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $402,295.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can currently be purchased for about $68.19 or 0.00139792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

About Darwinia Commitment Token

Darwinia Commitment Token (CRYPTO:KTON) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 75,413 coins and its circulating supply is 38,161 coins. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official website is darwinia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Darwinia Commitment Token directly using U.S. dollars.

