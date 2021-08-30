Dash (DASH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $251.45 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $236.30 or 0.00484398 BTC on exchanges. Dash has a total market cap of $2.44 billion and $251.45 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dash has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003308 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $537.48 or 0.01101785 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,306,124 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.