Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Up 33.7% in August

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the July 29th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

DASTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. AlphaValue cut Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.61. The company had a trading volume of 90,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,026. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 96.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.05.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

