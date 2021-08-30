Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Securities upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of PLAY opened at $38.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.48. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The business had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $311,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,364.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,715 shares of company stock worth $1,464,680. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

