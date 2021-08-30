Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Upgraded at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $53.00.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.50.

PLAY opened at $38.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,680 in the last three months. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,260,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

