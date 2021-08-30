DBS Vickers Downgrades LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) to Hold

DBS Vickers lowered shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. DBS Vickers currently has $7.20 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on LX. Morgan Stanley raised LexinFintech from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CICC Research assumed coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.80 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX opened at $6.62 on Thursday. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 2,469.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 18.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 433.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter worth $123,000. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

