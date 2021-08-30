DE Burlo Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $34,000. 30.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,257 shares of company stock valued at $58,981,614 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.96.

SHW traded up $3.74 on Monday, hitting $306.61. The company had a trading volume of 16,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,956. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.51. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $309.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

