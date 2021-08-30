DE Burlo Group Inc. Buys 22,300 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.8% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,032,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,897,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,419,000 after acquiring an additional 875,666 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,192,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,930,000 after acquiring an additional 584,686 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,352,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,807,000 after acquiring an additional 520,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,031,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,096,000 after acquiring an additional 475,399 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

ADI traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.00. 148,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25. The company has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

