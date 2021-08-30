DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $6 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,400 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Cummins by 59.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 456.1% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE CMI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.01. The stock had a trading volume of 21,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,174. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.70 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.68.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.