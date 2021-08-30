DE Burlo Group Inc. Increases Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank comprises 2.3% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $14,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $200.85. 5,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,871. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $100.38 and a 52-week high of $204.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.45.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Maxim Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.21.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

