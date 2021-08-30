DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 46,230 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 23.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,777 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,230 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $28,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 18.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $463,730.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,820.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,794 shares of company stock worth $10,632,809. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBY. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Best Buy stock opened at $117.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

